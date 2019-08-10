Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) Still Undervalued?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at RIB Software SE's (ETR:RIB) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is RIB Software's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 49.44. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for RIB Software:

P/E of 49.44 = €19.04 ÷ €0.39 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does RIB Software's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (32.9) for companies in the software industry is lower than RIB Software's P/E.

RIB Software's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that RIB Software grew EPS by a stonking 39% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 5.8% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does RIB Software's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of €182m, RIB Software has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 19% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On RIB Software's P/E Ratio

RIB Software trades on a P/E ratio of 49.4, which is above its market average of 19.4. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).