Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Adani Transmissions Limited (NSE:ADANITRANS) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Adani Transmissions Limited’s (NSE:ADANITRANS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Adani Transmissions has a price to earnings ratio of 22.4, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.5%.

See our latest analysis for Adani Transmissions

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do You Calculate Adani Transmissions’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Adani Transmissions:

P/E of 22.4 = ₹215.3 ÷ ₹9.61 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that Adani Transmissions grew EPS by a stonking 180% in the last year.

How Does Adani Transmissions’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Adani Transmissions has a higher P/E than the average (12) P/E for companies in the electric utilities industry.

NSEI:ADANITRANS PE PEG Gauge January 21st 19 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Adani Transmissions shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Adani Transmissions’s Balance Sheet

Adani Transmissions’s net debt is 83% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Adani Transmissions’s P/E Ratio

Adani Transmissions has a P/E of 22.4. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 17.1. It has already proven it can grow earnings, but the debt levels mean it faces some risks. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue.