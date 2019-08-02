Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Dynamic Colours Limited (SGX:D6U) Still Undervalued?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Dynamic Colours Limited's (SGX:D6U) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Dynamic Colours has a P/E ratio of 17.03. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD17.03 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dynamic Colours:

P/E of 17.03 = $0.11 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.0066 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Dynamic Colours Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Dynamic Colours has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the chemicals industry, which is 16.6.

SGX:D6U Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Dynamic Colours shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Dynamic Colours saw earnings per share decrease by 58% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 9.4% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Dynamic Colours's P/E?

Dynamic Colours has net cash of US$6.8m. This is fairly high at 29% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Dynamic Colours's P/E Ratio

Dynamic Colours trades on a P/E ratio of 17, which is above its market average of 12.8. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.