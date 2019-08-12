Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Orient Cement Limited (NSE:ORIENTCEM) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Orient Cement Limited's (NSE:ORIENTCEM), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Orient Cement has a P/E ratio of 21.41, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.7%.

How Do I Calculate Orient Cement's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Orient Cement:

P/E of 21.41 = ₹91.45 ÷ ₹4.27 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Orient Cement's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.1) for companies in the basic materials industry is roughly the same as Orient Cement's P/E.

Orient Cement's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Orient Cement actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Orient Cement grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 311% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 50% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 2.4% per year over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Orient Cement's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Orient Cement's net debt is 67% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Orient Cement's P/E Ratio

Orient Cement's P/E is 21.4 which is above average (13.6) in its market. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So despite the debt it is, perhaps, not unreasonable to see a high P/E ratio.