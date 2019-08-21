Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Kojamo Oyj (HEL:KOJAMO) Still Undervalued?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Kojamo Oyj's (HEL:KOJAMO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Kojamo Oyj's P/E ratio is 15.7. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kojamo Oyj:

P/E of 15.7 = €13.88 ÷ €0.88 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Kojamo Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Kojamo Oyj has a higher P/E than the average (11.9) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

That means that the market expects Kojamo Oyj will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Kojamo Oyj's earnings per share fell by 3.6% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 18% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Kojamo Oyj's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Kojamo Oyj has net debt worth 65% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Kojamo Oyj's P/E Ratio

Kojamo Oyj has a P/E of 15.7. That's below the average in the FI market, which is 19.2. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'