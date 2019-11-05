Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Figeac Aero Société Anonyme (EPA:FGA) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Figeac Aero Société Anonyme's (EPA:FGA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Figeac Aero Société Anonyme's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 33.32. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Figeac Aero Société Anonyme:

P/E of 33.32 = €11.44 ÷ €0.34 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Figeac Aero Société Anonyme Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Figeac Aero Société Anonyme has a higher P/E than the average company (23.5) in the aerospace & defense industry.

That means that the market expects Figeac Aero Société Anonyme will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Figeac Aero Société Anonyme saw earnings per share decrease by 50% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Figeac Aero Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet

Figeac Aero Société Anonyme's net debt is 61% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Figeac Aero Société Anonyme's P/E Ratio

Figeac Aero Société Anonyme has a P/E of 33.3. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.5. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.