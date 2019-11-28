Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at SAP SE's (ETR:SAP) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. SAP has a price to earnings ratio of 43.36, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €43.36 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate SAP's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SAP:

P/E of 43.36 = €123.04 ÷ €2.84 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does SAP's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (39.9) for companies in the software industry is lower than SAP's P/E.

SAP's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

SAP shrunk earnings per share by 20% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting SAP's P/E?

SAP has net debt worth just 5.8% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On SAP's P/E Ratio

SAP's P/E is 43.4 which is above average (20.3) in its market. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

