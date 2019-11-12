Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited (NSE:COLPAL) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited's (NSE:COLPAL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 53.84. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹53.84 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Colgate-Palmolive (India):

P/E of 53.84 = ₹1589.05 ÷ ₹29.52 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Colgate-Palmolive (India) has a higher P/E than the average company (35.2) in the personal products industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Colgate-Palmolive (India) shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s earnings per share grew by -7.7% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 9.5% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s ₹5.6b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 53.8, Colgate-Palmolive (India) is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come.