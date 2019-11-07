Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Siili Solutions Oyj (HEL:SIILI) Still Undervalued?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Siili Solutions Oyj's (HEL:SIILI) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Siili Solutions Oyj has a P/E ratio of 39.41. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Siili Solutions Oyj:

P/E of 39.41 = €8.86 ÷ €0.22 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Siili Solutions Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.2) for companies in the it industry is lower than Siili Solutions Oyj's P/E.

HLSE:SIILI Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 7th 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Siili Solutions Oyj shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Siili Solutions Oyj shrunk earnings per share by 58% over the last year. But EPS is up 7.4% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 18% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Siili Solutions Oyj's Balance Sheet

Siili Solutions Oyj has net debt worth 12% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Siili Solutions Oyj's P/E Ratio

Siili Solutions Oyj trades on a P/E ratio of 39.4, which is above its market average of 19.3. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.