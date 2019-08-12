Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHEF) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Chefs' Warehouse's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 50.59. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Chefs' Warehouse:

P/E of 50.59 = $37.75 ÷ $0.75 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Chefs' Warehouse Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Chefs' Warehouse has a higher P/E than the average company (21.1) in the consumer retailing industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Chefs' Warehouse shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Chefs' Warehouse increased earnings per share by 3.2% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 5.1% annually, over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Chefs' Warehouse's P/E?

Net debt totals 22% of Chefs' Warehouse's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Chefs' Warehouse's P/E Ratio

Chefs' Warehouse trades on a P/E ratio of 50.6, which is above its market average of 17.4. With modest debt relative to its size, and modest earnings growth, the market is likely expecting sustained long-term growth, if not a near-term improvement.

