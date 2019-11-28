Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Fortive Corporation's (NYSE:FTV) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Fortive's P/E ratio is 33.81. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.0%.

How Do You Calculate Fortive's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Fortive:

P/E of 33.81 = $72.36 ÷ $2.14 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Fortive's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Fortive has a higher P/E than the average company (22.5) in the machinery industry.

NYSE:FTV Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 28th 2019

Fortive's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Fortive's earnings per share fell by 11% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 3.5% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Fortive's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Fortive's net debt is 20% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Fortive's P/E Ratio

Fortive has a P/E of 33.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.3. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

