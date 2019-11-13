Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LEI) Still Undervalued?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:LEI) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Leifheit has a P/E ratio of 29.22. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Leifheit:

P/E of 29.22 = €21.75 ÷ €0.74 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Leifheit's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Leifheit has a higher P/E than the average (16.9) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

XTRA:LEI Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Leifheit shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Leifheit's earnings per share fell by 45% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 10% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Leifheit's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Leifheit has net cash of €44m. This is fairly high at 21% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Leifheit's P/E Ratio

Leifheit's P/E is 29.2 which is above average (19.9) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.

Leifheit's P/E is 29.2 which is above average (19.9) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.