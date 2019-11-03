Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Comtech Telecommunications Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CMTL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Comtech Telecommunications has a P/E ratio of 34.18, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $34.18 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Comtech Telecommunications:

P/E of 34.18 = $35.48 ÷ $1.04 (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Comtech Telecommunications's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (23.2) for companies in the communications industry is lower than Comtech Telecommunications's P/E.

Comtech Telecommunications's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Comtech Telecommunications's earnings per share fell by 17% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.0% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Comtech Telecommunications's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 14% of Comtech Telecommunications's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Comtech Telecommunications's P/E Ratio

Comtech Telecommunications has a P/E of 34.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.0. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.