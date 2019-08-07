Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 (EPA:CAT31) Still Undervalued?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's (EPA:CAT31) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 11.61. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €11.61 for every €1 in prior year profit.

See our latest analysis for Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31:

P/E of 11.61 = €129 ÷ €11.11 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 has a higher P/E than the average (9) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

ENXTPA:CAT31 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 7th 2019 More

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 saw earnings per share decrease by 18% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 5.9% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 has net debt worth 60% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31's P/E Ratio

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 trades on a P/E ratio of 11.6, which is below the FR market average of 16.8. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.