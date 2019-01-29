Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Intelligent Systems Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:INS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Intelligent Systems has a P/E ratio of 61.85, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $61.85 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Intelligent Systems:

P/E of 61.85 = $22.99 ÷ $0.37 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that Intelligent Systems grew EPS by a stonking 245% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 32% per year over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Intelligent Systems’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Intelligent Systems has a higher P/E than the average (46.6) P/E for companies in the software industry.

Intelligent Systems’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Intelligent Systems’s P/E?

Intelligent Systems has net cash of US$18m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Intelligent Systems’s P/E Ratio

Intelligent Systems has a P/E of 61.8. That’s significantly higher than the average in the US market, which is 16.7. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options — and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.