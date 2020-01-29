Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:THG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Hanover Insurance Group's P/E ratio is 17.53. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.7%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hanover Insurance Group:

P/E of 17.53 = USD138.03 ÷ USD7.87 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each USD1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Hanover Insurance Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Hanover Insurance Group has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the insurance industry, which is 17.0.

Hanover Insurance Group's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Hanover Insurance Group actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Hanover Insurance Group saw earnings per share improve by -8.4% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 6.2% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Hanover Insurance Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 9.4% of Hanover Insurance Group's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Hanover Insurance Group's P/E Ratio

Hanover Insurance Group has a P/E of 17.5. That's around the same as the average in the US market, which is 18.6. When you consider the modest EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market thinks the growth is sustainable.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.