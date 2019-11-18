Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MSVB) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a price to earnings ratio of 34.85, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.9%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mid-Southern Bancorp:

P/E of 34.85 = $13.30 ÷ $0.38 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Mid-Southern Bancorp Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Mid-Southern Bancorp has a higher P/E than the average (14.5) P/E for companies in the mortgage industry.

That means that the market expects Mid-Southern Bancorp will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Mid-Southern Bancorp increased earnings per share by an impressive 20% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 59% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Mid-Southern Bancorp's Balance Sheet

Mid-Southern Bancorp has net cash of US$9.9m. This is fairly high at 22% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Mid-Southern Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Mid-Southern Bancorp trades on a P/E ratio of 34.8, which is above its market average of 18.2. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.