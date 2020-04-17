Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited (HKG:1382) Still Undervalued?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited's (HKG:1382) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Pacific Textiles Holdings's P/E ratio is 7.49. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 13.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Pacific Textiles Holdings:

P/E of 7.49 = HK$4.000 ÷ HK$0.534 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Pacific Textiles Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Pacific Textiles Holdings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the luxury industry average (7.3).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Pacific Textiles Holdings shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Pacific Textiles Holdings's earnings per share fell by 10% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 5.0% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Pacific Textiles Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Pacific Textiles Holdings's HK$413m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Pacific Textiles Holdings's P/E Ratio

Pacific Textiles Holdings has a P/E of 7.5. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.5. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.