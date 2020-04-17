Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Nissin Foods Company Limited (HKG:1475) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Nissin Foods Company Limited's (HKG:1475) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Nissin Foods has a P/E ratio of 27.01, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$27.01 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Nissin Foods:

P/E of 27.01 = HK$6.310 ÷ HK$0.234 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Nissin Foods's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Nissin Foods has a higher P/E than the average company (12.1) in the food industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Nissin Foods shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Nissin Foods increased earnings per share by an impressive 22% over the last twelve months. And it has improved its earnings per share by 27% per year over the last three years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Nissin Foods's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Nissin Foods has net cash of HK$2.2b. This is fairly high at 32% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Nissin Foods's P/E Ratio

Nissin Foods's P/E is 27.0 which is above average (9.5) in its market. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.