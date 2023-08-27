Despite highlight goal — ‘an absolute rocket’ — KC Current settle for draw in Houston

The Kansas City Current earned their first regular-season draw — in their 17th match of this NWSL season — on Saturday night, earning one point when getting the full three is especially important for a late playoff push.

It was a match both the Houston Dash and Current needed to win, with both sitting outside of the current playoff picture. Each side scored once in the second half, leading to the 1-1 result.

The Current put on an impressive first-half display, creating numerous opportunities but failing to put a shot past Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Campbell made an excellent save on a Cece Kizer header that seemed destined for the corner of the net. Campbell later turned Kristen Hamilton away in a one-on-one opportunity from the top of the box.

In the second half, the Current finally found their breakthrough. Lo LaBonta unleashed a fantastic volley that curled just inside the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

“An absolute rocket,” read the KC Current’s description of the shot on social media.

What an absolute rocket



Insane goal from LaBonta to take the lead.@L0momma | #KCBABY pic.twitter.com/cx1NLzm8GP — KC Current (@thekccurrent) August 27, 2023

Michelle Alozie equalized for Houston.

In the immediate aftermath of their match, the Current sat five points away from a playoff spot, in 10th in the standings.

The Current will return home next week with a Friday night match at Children’s Mercy Park against Angel City FC.