Despite highlight goal — ‘an absolute rocket’ — KC Current settle for draw in Houston

Daniel Sperry
·1 min read
The Kansas City Current earned their first regular-season draw — in their 17th match of this NWSL season — on Saturday night, earning one point when getting the full three is especially important for a late playoff push.

It was a match both the Houston Dash and Current needed to win, with both sitting outside of the current playoff picture. Each side scored once in the second half, leading to the 1-1 result.

The Current put on an impressive first-half display, creating numerous opportunities but failing to put a shot past Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Campbell made an excellent save on a Cece Kizer header that seemed destined for the corner of the net. Campbell later turned Kristen Hamilton away in a one-on-one opportunity from the top of the box.

In the second half, the Current finally found their breakthrough. Lo LaBonta unleashed a fantastic volley that curled just inside the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

“An absolute rocket,” read the KC Current’s description of the shot on social media.

Michelle Alozie equalized for Houston.

In the immediate aftermath of their match, the Current sat five points away from a playoff spot, in 10th in the standings.

The Current will return home next week with a Friday night match at Children’s Mercy Park against Angel City FC.

