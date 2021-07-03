Despite jammed dockets, ‘imperative’ ex-officer’s trial is set, Fort Worth mayor says

Emerson Clarridge
·2 min read

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on Friday released a statement in which she urged the state district court judge presiding over the case of a former city police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman in 2019 to schedule a trial.

Parker wrote that she shared in “our community’s growing concern” that Aaron Dean’s trial in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson remained unscheduled.

“Until this criminal trial is resolved, Fort Worth cannot reconcile or move forward as a more unified community, and more importantly, Atatiana Jefferson’s family and friends cannot begin to find healing,” Parker wrote.

Parker noted that responsibility for scheduling the trial rests with Judge David Hagerman in the 297th District Court.

“I realize that Tarrant County courts are balancing a full docket with hundreds of cases that are lagging behind schedule due to the effects of the pandemic.

“Despite these obstacles, it is imperative that a trial date be set as soon as possible,” Parker wrote.

At a status conference in the case on Tuesday, Hagerman said that he intended to discuss scheduling a trial in the death of Atatiana Jefferson with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and Aaron Dean’s attorneys. Possible dates were not reviewed on the court record.

Hagerman in October set a tentative window for Dean’s trial and said that although scheduling in the case may change, the trial will likely be held in August.

Fort Worth Councilman Chris Nettles last week wrote a letter to Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson and Hagerman in which he described frustration that a trial had not been scheduled.

Dean is accused of shooting Jefferson to death on Oct. 12, 2019. Jefferson died as she was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother’s house in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue in Fort Worth.

A neighbor telephoned the police because he was worried after seeing open doors at the house, and Dean and another officer responded to the call. Jefferson, who was 28 and Black, heard noise outside and thought a prowler was in the yard. She held a gun and looked through a bedroom window as Dean fired once from outside through the window, killing her, according to an account from the nephew that is described in an affidavit supporting an arrest warrant for the former officer. Dean is 36 and white.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asda moves 4,000 staff to hybrid working

    Asda has become the latest company to embrace hybrid working after it told office staff in Leeds and Leicester that they can work from wherever they want permanently. The supermarket chain, which was recently bought by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR, is encouraging employees to work from alternative locations such as supermarkets and depots as well as working from home or the office. The new approach will allow staff to choose the best location to do their job on any g

  • Factbox-What Robinhood's IPO filing says about the Reddit army

    The typical soldier in the army of retail traders upending Wall Street is a 31-year old who grabs their smartphone seven times a day to check the assets in their first-ever brokerage account, which may well hold a good chunk of cryptocurrencies in addition to stocks. Those broad strokes describing retail traders are among the nuggets found in the July 1 filing by online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets, which is aiming for an initial public offering worth over $40 billion. The detailed breakdown of Robinhood's user base offers a glimpse at the individual traders gathering in online forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets, whose activity has helped fuel wild rides in shares of video game retailer GameStop, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings and a slew of other so-called meme stocks.

  • Miami condo collapse: Construction workers refused to fix building last year over fears it was too unstable

    When contractors inspected Champlain Towers last year, they feared making repairs ‘could affect the stability of the remaining adjacent concrete constructions’

  • Dr. Luke Must Prove 'Actual Malice' in Defamation Lawsuit Against Kesha

    A New York judge ruled on Wednesday that Kesha will also now be allowed to seek damages and attorneys fee from Dr. Luke

  • 'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

    As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next. Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11. With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country's districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.

  • Crypto exchange Binance hit by criminal complaint from Thai regulators

    Thailand's financial watchdog filed a criminal complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Friday for operating a digital asset business without a licence, the latest in a string of crackdowns on the platform by regulators globally. Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement that Binance had been operating a digital asset business "in the category of a digital asset exchange" without a licence.

  • Lithuania declares emergency due to migration from Belarus

    Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants in the last few days from neighboring Belarus, as tensions between the European Union and Belarus escalate. Lithuania's Interior Minister Agle Bilotaite said late Friday that the decision, proposed by the State Border Guard Service, was necessary not because of an increased threat to the country of 2.8 million people but to put a more robust system into place to handle migrants coming in. “It’s very important to have a legal system and instruments ... to be able to swiftly make decisions in response to arising challenges,” Bilotaite said during a government meeting Friday evening, according to the Baltic News Service.

  • Workers discovered extensive concrete damage and suspended a repair effort last fall at collapsed Florida condo

    Exclusive new documents detail repair efforts that were not completed, in part, so the condo pool could remain open, despite extensive concrete damage

  • Desus & Mero Drag Meghan McCain on Her Way Out of ‘The View’

    ShowtimeDuring her big announcement that she was leaving The View after four years as the daytime talk show’s most problematic co-host, Meghan McCain castigated “the media” for covering her with “deep misogyny and sexism,” imploring them to “do better as they cover the rest of you going forward.”On Thursday night, Desus and Mero really took that advice to heart during the final moments of the warm-up segment that precedes their late-night broadcast on Showtime.After sharing the “very sad goss” w

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Ex-'Predator' host turns himself in, resolves video issue

    The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen, 61, checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna — 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.

  • Police say criminal investigation of Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer 'bigger than we thought'

    The woman who has accused Bauer filed for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Dad stops man trying to kidnap 10-year-old daughter until cops arrive, Oregon police say

    The man told the girl she was a human trafficking victim, police said.

  • 11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95

    An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said. The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.

  • Ohio police chief out after leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' note on Black officer's coat

    "There's no one word to explain how disgusting this is,” Sheffield Lake's mayor said of the incident involving the city's longtime police chief.

  • Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman

    Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. ﻿A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

  • Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts deal

    The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement. Former officer Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Daniel Hambrick, 25, in 2018 as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Delke will serve a three-year prison sentence.

  • No pardon for Kevin Strickland, whose continued incarceration is a national shame

    If you see Mike Parson this Independence Day, ask him why he’s celebrating and Kevin Strickland still isn’t free.