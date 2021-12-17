Despite judge's urging, alleged shooter will represent himself

Dec. 17—LIMA — A Lima man facing the possibility of nearly three decades behind bars for a 2020 shooting outside a city bar has elected to serve as his own attorney.

Oliver Jackson, 50, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and told Judge Terri Kohlrieser that he wished to have defense attorney Bill Kluge removed from his case. Jackson told the judge he instead wants to represent himself at a jury trial that is scheduled to begin Jan. 10.

That revelation sparked a lengthy conversation between the Lima man and the judge as Kohlrieser explained to Jackson the numerous constitutional rights he was forfeiting through his decision. She attempted to ensure Jackson understood that, despite his lack of knowledge of the law and the Rules of Criminal Procedure, that he would be held to the same standard of conduct as are formally trained attorneys.

Jackson admitted that he has no legal training but told the judge he would "read up" on various aspects of the law while sitting in the Allen County jail awaiting trial.

Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in May of 2020 on three counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies that each include specifications for the use of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Jackson was also charged with a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability.

The charges against Jackson stem from a shooting Feb. 29 of 2020 at Harry's Hideaway, 1452 N. Cable Road. Stephen Snyder, 39, of Lima, was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Jackson is also charged with causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a second victim, Michael Ness, through the use of a firearm.

Police said the business establishment and two cars were also struck by gunfire. Two eyewitnesses reportedly have identified Jackson as the man who shot Snyder.

At the start of Thursday's hearing, Kohlrieser noted she had received communications from Jackson expressing concerns over his legal representation. The judge asked Kluge if he was aware of his client's concerns.

"I'm not sure what he's going to say here today, but I've done everything I can to make him aware of everything in this case," the veteran defense attorney said.

Kohlrieser put on the official record her opinion on Jackson's decision.

"I must advise you that a trained lawyer can represent you far better than you can represent yourself. I am strongly encouraging you not to represent yourself," the judge said. "I am urging you to allow Mr. Kluge to represent you."

But Jackson was steadfast in his decision.

"I still want to represent myself," he told the judge.

Kohlrieser said she would appoint Kluge to serve as what is known as a "shadow counsel" to assist Jackson during trial. Kluge would serve in an advisory capacity only and cannot perform most functions normally taken on by the attorney of record at trial.