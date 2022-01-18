Despite Lacking Profits Sezzle (ASX:SZL) Seems To Be On Top Of Its Debt

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Sezzle

What Is Sezzle's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Sezzle had US$3.97m of debt in September 2021, down from US$38.1m, one year before. However, it does have US$44.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$40.0m.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Strong Is Sezzle's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sezzle had liabilities of US$104.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.97m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$44.0m in cash and US$115.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$50.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Sezzle could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Sezzle boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sezzle's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Sezzle wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 145%, to US$104m. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is Sezzle?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Sezzle lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$55m of cash and made a loss of US$65m. However, it has net cash of US$40.0m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. The good news for shareholders is that Sezzle has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 5 warning signs with Sezzle (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

