Despite Learning Technologies Group plc's recent decline, insiders have made a around UK£536 profit after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who purchased Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 6.7% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the UK£100k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth UK£101k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Learning Technologies Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Director Katharina Kearney-Croft for UK£100k worth of shares, at about UK£1.22 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£1.22 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Katharina Kearney-Croft was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Learning Technologies Group insiders own 26% of the company, currently worth about UK£253m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Learning Technologies Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Learning Technologies Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Learning Technologies Group insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Learning Technologies Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

