Despite likely presidential election rematch, Lake County political leaders focused on local races; ‘We’re excited to take on the challenge’

Lake County Democratic and Republican officials are gearing up for the 2024 election — and two national conventions in the region.

A general election rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is looking more likely after Trump secured more votes in New Hampshire than his Republican opponent Nikki Haley. Two Republican presidential candidates, Gov. Ron DeSantis. R-Fla., and Rep. Tim Scott, R-S.C., endorsed Trump after dropping out of the race.

Despite all the attention being paid nationally to that likely matchup, the local Republican and Democratic party chapters are focused primarily on supporting Lake County candidates, with mutual goals to get their party’s candidates elected to as many positions as possible.

Lake County Republicans Chair Keith Brin said the organization focuses on countywide candidates because the state and federal candidates already have support from the Republican associations at that level.

“The issues that I think are closest to Lake County, come from offices that are located in Lake County,” he said. “Certainly, the presidential cycle gathers its own circus, and its own different issues. But a lot of those issues are not dealt with by our candidates here locally.”

The issues important to Lake County Republicans are rising taxes, inflation and crime, according to Brin. But the party will support whichever candidates emerge from any and all primary races.

“Since we have to work with the entire county and candidates across the spectrum, [ ...] we’re here to support whoever emerges from the primary as our flag-carrying Republican candidates,” he said. “We’re here to support them for election, help them get their message out to the public and reinforce the idea of what it means to embrace the philosophy of the Republican Party.”

In addition to working to elect more Democrats, the Lake County Democratic Party wants to retain positions currently held by party members, according to Lauren Beth Gash, chair of the local party chapter.

Gash said the local party has been slowly changing the political makeup of local elected bodies and individuals, moving the county from mostly red to purple, or even solid blue in some regions of the county.

For this election season, there are two County Board seats, in the 2nd and 5th districts, Lake County Democrats are hoping to flip, she said.

Protecting voter and reproductive rights are top issue priorities for the local Democrats this season. In the past, some voters have faced harassment at the polls, Gash added.

“Our volunteer poll watchers and attorneys will be out in droves, making sure people who are eligible to vote are actually allowed to vote,” she said. “They’re there to help make sure that the other side isn’t harassing or intimidating voters.”

Gash said the local party has seen an influx of volunteers, something she attributes to the current platform of the Republican Party.

“What the Republicans stand for, more and more, does not align with voters in Lake County,” she said. “It’s causing more Democratic voters to come out and help volunteer where they might not have. Even people who used to be Republicans are now throwing their hands up.”

Volunteers with the Lake County Democrats work on distributing campaign materials, canvassing efforts and phone banking for local elections, and also in neighboring swing states.

Later this year, both parties will host their national nominating conventions in the Midwest.

In July, the Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee. Brin is not sure if any Lake County members will attend, including himself.

“I’ve promised to remain neutral as the party chairman in any primary contests, and that includes the presidential contest,” he said. “So I have not put myself in a position to be a delegate for any particular candidate.”

Just one month later, the Democrats will take over the United Center in Chicago for their national convention

A group of Lake County Democrats plan to volunteer at the Democratic National Convention, Gash said, and they are well into preparing for the event. Four people from Lake County will also attend the convention as delegates, she said.

Both Brin and Gash expressed excitement for the upcoming elections and steadfast commitment to their parties, positions and philosophies.

“We’re excited to take on the challenge, and we’re very excited for the opportunity to tell people not only what our candidates are about, but what’s great about the Republican Party,” Brin said.

Gash’s top priority is to bring out big voting numbers for local Democratic candidates, as well as for Biden.

“Our democracy is at risk,” she said. “Many people feel that we may never have elections again if Trump wins.”

chilles@chicagotribune.com