Despite local and national calls to defund police, Louisville didn't. Here's why.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – New York City shifted $1 billion from its police budget.

Los Angeles' city council approved $150 million in cuts to police.

And Minneapolis officials have pledged to begin the process of ending the city's police department.

But in Louisville — a city in the national spotlight following Louisville Metro Police's fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor — the Metro Council reallocated no city dollars for police.

Council members, in interviews with The Courier Journal, gave a host of reasons for their approach to police funding: low pay, staffing reductions in Louisville Metro Police, rising violent crime, timing and a lack of alternative response models, among others.

Even those open to the idea of shifting some police responsibilities to outside agencies or "co-responders," such as behavioral health specialists, said they were reluctant to move quickly without a plan in place.

"I, and I think many others, would be in favor of using funds in that way," said Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9th District. "But there are no programs in place right now to do that.

"The council did not support 'defunding the police' if that means having fewer officers, without alternatives to deal with the things officers are asked to deal with — mental illness, drug addiction or people without homes."

The council's vote didn't sit well for some who were disappointed to see the police budget grow, not shrink, in the final document, even as a rallying cry for defunding police departments across the country grew among protesters and progressives.

"They really need to look at what is happening in this moment," said Chanelle Helm, an organizer with Black Lives Matter. "They have to listen to people in the streets right now."

Others, like Robert LeVertis Bell, a former candidate for Metro Council who made police funding a focal point in his campaign, were not surprised.

"Anybody who's watched the Metro Council since merger knows that they have been very resistant to social pressure for fundamental changes to the police," Bell said.

He added that there's a "lack of vision" on Metro Council, calling it a "go-along-get-along" kind of body.

The 26-member Louisville Metro Council has a 19-member Democratic majority led by Council President David James, a former police officer and Fraternal Order of Police president, and Councilman Markus Winkler, the Democratic caucus chairman, who was first elected in 2018.

The budget was ultimately approved with the exception of one no-vote: Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, D-2nd, who said the spending plan didn't send enough money to her district.

Josh Poe, a researcher with the Root Cause Research Center, a Louisville-based grassroots research organization, called the budget vote a "tone-deaf" stance that shows the council doesn't understand that "the whole world is watching Louisville."

"They're used to doing things in this way that's very isolated, very provincial, without really any context of where they land nationally in these sorts of decisions," Poe said.

Here's what led up to the vote:

A very different police budget conversation

Mayor Greg Fischer presented his budget proposal to the council in late April

Mayor Greg Fischer presented his budget proposal to the council in late April, jump-starting several weeks of budget hearings prior to the council's final vote on the spending plan in late June.

Then-Chief Steve Conrad appeared before the council's budget committee on May 18, a week before George Floyd's death sparked a national conversation around racial justice and 10 days before protesters first took to Louisville's streets.

At that meeting, the conversation focused more on the potential to increase the police budget, to pay officers higher salaries, than making any cuts.