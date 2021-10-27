Despite Logistical Woes, Puma Posts Growth in Q3 and Upgrades Outlook Again

German sportswear brand Puma continued to do better than expected in the third quarter. Sales and earnings rose above the average analysts’ expectations and the company, which climbed onto Germany’s blue chip Dax stock market index in September, has been growing faster than its bigger competitors, Nike and Adidas.

Puma’s net sales rose 20.4 percent to 1.9 billion euros versus the same quarter last year, in terms of constant currency, and 35.4 percent versus Q3 in 2019, before the pandemic.

Puma’s chief executive officer Bjørn Gulden said the strong results were achieved despite “operational problems.” These included freight backlogs and logistics issues caused by, among other things, a pandemic-related shutdown in Vietnam where Puma does a lot of manufacturing, and a difficult market in China, where a boycott saw consumers eschewing Western brands.

This is causing an increase in costs for the company, although it has tried to avoid passing on the added expense to customers.

Operating expenses in the third quarter jumped significantly, up 21.2 percent to 678 million euros. This meant that over the past nine months Puma’s expenses have increased 20.9 percent to hit 1.93 billion euros.

“We foresee the high demand for our products to continue, but we also see supply constraints continue to be a problem for the rest of the year,” Gulden said.

Despite the operational issues and thanks to ongoing good results this year, Puma adjusted its outlook upwards again. It had already done this in the second quarter when it said it expected currency-adjusted sales to rise 20 percent this year, instead of in the mid-teens. Now Puma says it expects currency-adjusted sales to increase 25 percent over 2021.

The company forecasts that its EBIT will come in somewhere between 450 million and 500 million euros. That’s 50 million more than Puma was predicting earlier in the year.

Over Q3, Puma’s EBIT rose 12 percent to 228.9 million euros. Despite the pandemic, the company’s EBIT has been on a steady upward trajectory.

Although Europe remains Puma’s biggest market, sales in the Americas are catching up. Puma has previously said this is the result of a long-term marketing focus on U.S. customers that is now paying off.

Currency adjusted sales in the Americas grew 31.2 percent over the third quarter to 700 million euros. In Europe, Puma’s sales, currency adjusted, advanced 22.3 percent to 813.7 million euros.

The Asia-Pacific market struggled though, with long-term lockdowns in places like Australia and Japan, and a difficult market in China. Sales growth there only came in at 1.7 percent over the third quarter and reached 386.6 million euros. That figure is actually lower than third-quarter sales in 2019, the company’s last pre-pandemic year for sales in the region.