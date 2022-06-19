Despite lower earnings than three years ago, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) investors are up 60% since then

It's been a soft week for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) shares, which are down 12%. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 50% during that period.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last three years, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 19% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

It may well be that Alpha Financial Markets Consulting revenue growth rate of 15% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting the TSR over the last 3 years was 60%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends, their trailing twelve month loss of 1.5% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around -5.4%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 17% per year for three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alpha Financial Markets Consulting better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

