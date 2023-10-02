Despite luke-warm season, Royals fans are fired up for new ballpark
With a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday, Oct. 1, the Kansas City Royals closed the 2023 season with the second-worst record in the MLB.
With a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday, Oct. 1, the Kansas City Royals closed the 2023 season with the second-worst record in the MLB.
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
The Chiefs could have covered the spread had Mahomes run into the end zone.
The Jawaan Taylor saga continues, with his latest penalty costing the Chiefs on the scoreboard.
What can we make of the four wild-card series before the games get underway Tuesday?
With the AL West coming down to Game 162, the Rangers surrendered a division they led most of the year to the seemingly inevitable Astros.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Joey Votto apologized to fans on social media after the ejection in what might've been his final game in the league.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
Jones had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and the final steal that mattered the most to ensure a meeting of the appointed super-teams. It’s a massive stat line showcasing Jones’ importance to this team of five All-Stars.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.