Despite 'no credible threat' to Plainfield and Putnam schools, police on increased alert

Officers from Plainfield and Putnam will be at their town’s respective schools today in response to a social media image circulating that suggests the possibility of violence.

Officials from both departments said the Snapchat message is not regarded as a credible threat locally, though police planned have an increased police presence and more patrols at the buildings today.

In Putnam, police were monitoring a message they said “suggests violence towards a school with the initials ‘PHHS.’”

Putnam Superintendent Daniel Sullivan said he has been in contact with police about the possible threat, which he said is believed to be tied to Penn Hills High School in Pennsylvania, where an arrest was made on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately situations like this often lead to 'copycat' incidents," Sullivan wrote. "If you or your children see a threatening post or text please send a screenshot to the school administration or police."

Plainfield police said they received “numerous” calls about a viral message regarding a shooting threat at “phhs.” They said investigators are working with multiple law enforcement partners to determine the origin of the threat.

Police are asking residents not to share the viral message and forward any information to (860) 564-0804.

