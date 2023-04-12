Despite obstacles, police charge 2 in Windsor Locks attempted carjacking

Apr. 12—The Windsor Locks police investigation of a Dec. 10 attempted carjacking at a gas station on Ella Grasso Turnpike has been hampered by inconsistent cooperation by the victim and non-cooperation by both suspects, a police affidavit shows.

CARJACKING ATTEMPT

DEFENDANTS: Marcus Gordon, 24, and Elian Estremera, 21, both of Hartford.

MAJOR CHARGES: First-degree robbery for Gordon; conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery for Estremera.

STATUS: Both free on bond.

Nevertheless, police have arrested two suspects.

Marcus Gordon, 24, of Hartford is accused of pointing a gun at a 67-year-old man who was pumping gas around 2 a.m., getting in the driver's seat of the man's car, then, when the victim tried to pull him from the car, pushing the victim to the ground and fleeing.

Elian Estremera, now 21, of Hartford is accused of driving the getaway car.

Both have posted bond and been released.

Police got an early break in the case when a state trooper spotted a car matching the description of the one used in the robbery speeding south on Interstate 91 with its headlights off.

But when a police officer went to the victim's home in an effort to identify the suspects, the victim said he was afraid his family would be retaliated against, Windsor Locks police Detective Daniel Bontempo reported in an affidavit. The victim said he wasn't hurt, adding that nothing was taken and he didn't want to pursue a criminal complaint.

The trooper identified the driver of the car he stopped as Estremera but didn't get the passenger's identity after being told there was no criminal complaint, Bontempo reported.

When Bontempo and a sergeant went to Estremera's Hartford home on Dec. 29 to seek his help in identifying his passenger, Estremera didn't cooperate, saying he could get shot if he provided such information, according to the detective.

But Bontempo obtained a still image of Estremera's passenger from the state trooper's body camera and posted it to a law enforcement website. That led to the identification of the passenger as Gordon, who lives in a two-family house next door to the two-family where Estremera lives on Lincoln Street in Hartford.

Story continues

In a subsequent interview with police, the victim provided additional information, including that the masked would-be robber had threatened him with a gun that couldn't be seen on surveillance video, Bontempo reported. The detective said the victim continued to express fear of retaliation against his family but understood when the detective explained that he might be called as a witness.

On Jan. 6, Bontempo and the sergeant showed up for a meeting between Gordon and his probation officer.

Bontempo reported that he told Gordon he was there to speak about an attempted carjacking in Windsor Locks. He said Gordon asked without hesitation whether he had video footage of the incident, never denying that he had been in Windsor Locks.

When the detective said he had video, Gordon replied, "Then show me." He was told the video couldn't be played on the probation officer's computer. Gordon then used foul language to question the detective's truthfulness, denied having anything to do with the crime, and said he would take his case to trial, the detective reported.

Gordon is facing charges that include first-degree robbery, third-degree assault on an elderly person, criminal possession of a firearm, and conspiracy and attempt to commit carjacking, police say.

Estremera is charged with conspiring to commit crimes that include first-degree robbery and carjacking, court records show.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.