Despite Orica Limited's recent decline, insiders have made a around AU$37k profit after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 3.4% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the AU$486k worth of stock they bought is now worth AU$523k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orica

The Independent Non-Executive Director Boon Foo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$250k worth of shares at a price of AU$15.62 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$15.91. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Orica share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Orica insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Orica Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Orica insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director Karen Moses shelled out AU$50k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Orica Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Orica insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about AU$12m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orica Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Orica and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Orica, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

