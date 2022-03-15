Despite other possible suspects, unknown DNA, South Side man agreed to 10-15 years sentence

Even with other potential suspects, DNA found at the scene that did not belong to him and a partially recanted statement from the witness who turned him into police, Brian Belton admitted there was enough evidence to convict him of stabbing his female roommate to death in February 2020.

Belton, 57, was sentenced Monday to 10 to 15 years in prison for his Alford plea Feb. 22 to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the Feb. 3, 2020, death of Bridget Kimbler.

An Alford plea has the same criminal consequences as pleading guilty or no contest, though the defendant maintains their innocence. In most cases, the defendant enters an Alford plea after deciding it would be better to take a lesser sentence than go to criminal trial and potentially face a maximum sentence.

According to court records, Kimbler, 40, was found with multiple stab wounds to her upper body around 11 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, in the apartment on the 1100 block of East Livingston Avenue where she had been living with Belton.

Kimbler also suffered multiple skull and facial fractures and had defensive wounds, according to court records.

Earlier in the evening, Belton's girlfriend told police she had dropped Belton off at the apartment and then got a call about an hour later from Belton, asking her to come to the East Livingston Avenue apartment.

The woman told police she saw blood on Belton's shirt and left, despite Belton's insistence that she come into the apartment and help him. Belton called the woman multiple times, according to a search warrant affidavit, and eventually told her that Kimbler had fallen in the bathroom and struck her head, causing bleeding.

Belton refused to call for an ambulance, the woman told police, and said if he did "they would think he did it," according to the affidavit. The woman eventually picked Belton up and took him to a hotel. During the trip, according to court records, the woman said Belton admitted to cutting Kimbler's throat and she saw cuts on Belton's hands, as well as more blood on his clothing.

The woman left Belton at the hotel and then flagged down police in the area of the Columbus Metropolitan Library Driving Park branch, where police were investigating another, unrelated homicide.

Police went to Kimbler's apartment, where they found her dead. They then arrested Belton at the hotel without incident.

According to a memo filed by Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Mark Wodarcyk in advance of Monday's sentencing, surveillance video from the building where Kimbler and Belton lived showed Belton's girlfriend bringing a clean, white mop to the apartment. Belton is later seen on video leaving the apartment with the mop, which was darker in color, Wodarcyk wrote.

However, Paul Scott, Belton's attorney, said in a memo that the prosecution agreed to the Alford plea — which allowed Belton to maintain his assertion that he did not kill Kimbler while acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict him — because of flaws in their case.

Scott wrote that DNA evidence from the bloody knife found at the scene excluded Belton as a contributor and contained DNA from an unknown person. The same was true of DNA found under Kimbler's fingernails and on other items in the apartment.

Scott also said there were two other potential suspects, including Kimbler's boyfriend at the time, who has since died, and Kimbler's neighbor, who was also her heroin dealer.

The woman who turned Belton in to police also recanted part of her initial statement to police, Scott said, particularly a portion where she told detectives Belton had admitted to cutting Kimbler's throat.

However, Scott said Belton acknowledged there was enough evidence that existed that should he have gone to trial for the initial aggravated murder charge he faced, he could have been convicted.

Common Pleas Judge Karen Phipps gave Belton the 10-to-15-year sentence, as well as credit for 770 days he served in custody prior to his sentencing.

