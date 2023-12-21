Despite plea to disregard video, Erie man held for court in Super Chicken assault, gunfire

A week after an altercation inside and outside of a downtown Erie establishment led to a shooting that wounded a woman, city police were called back to the Super Chicken Lounge on State Street twice on the evening of April 29 and early morning of April 30.

The first call was in response to an altercation involving people with a financial stake in the business, reportedly over whether the business should have been open that evening, an Erie police detective testified on Wednesday.

The second call was to investigate an assault and a report of shots fired inside the now-closed business at 1015 State St., Detective Sgt. Patrick Ginkel said.

Detectives would obtain cell phone video from a witness to the second incident that showed a man, identified by Ginkel as 50-year-old Yaphet M. Ettison, pistol-whipping another man before a shot was fired from the gun he was holding. The cell phone then fell to the ground and another gunshot was heard on the video.

Prosecutors on Wednesday afternoon played that video in court during the preliminary hearing for Ettison, whom police charged with offenses including three counts of attempted homicide in the incident.

Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson held Ettison for court on all charges despite repeated argument from Ettison's lawyer, Erie County Assistant Public Defender Wayne Johnson. He objected to the playing of the video because he said the video was never authenticated in court by the person who shot it, and he urged Wilson to dismiss all of the charges.

Ettison remains free on $50,000 bail.

Trouble at the Super Chicken

Ginkel testified under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Tayler Moses Wednesday afternoon that after speaking to the property manager of the Super Chicken following the shooting, he went to UPMC Hamot and spoke to the victim of the assault. No one was shot, but the male victim had bruising and swelling to his face, a broken finger and a dislocated shoulder, the detective said.

Police recovered a gun and two shell casings from inside the Super Chicken, Ginkel testified. Testing by the Pennsylvania State Police determined that the casings matched the gun, he said.

Ginkel said he believed five people entered the Super Chicken at the time the assault and shooting took place. The attempted homicide charges related to three people in the area at the time the shots were fired: the man who was assaulted, the person shooting the cell phone video and a woman who is seen on video attempting to stop the assault, according to testimony in court.

Ginkel said under questioning by Johnson that it was his understanding the Super Chicken was open to the public at the time of the shooting, based on statements made by Ettison.

None of the victims or witnesses to the incident were in court Wednesday, and no one besides Ginkel was called to testify during the preliminary hearing.

A 50-year-old Erie man was held for court Wednesday on attempted homicide and other charges in an assault and shots-fired incident inside the former Super Chicken Lounge on State Street in April.

Earlier shooting, lounge shuttered

The earlier shooting related to the Super Chicken Lounge prior to its closing happened on the early morning of April 23. According to police, officers were in the area of the club when a gunshot was heard and two women were seen running across State Street, with one of the women limping to a vehicle that took her to UPMC Hamot for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said they learned some females had gotten into a fight inside and outside of Super Chicken, and as one of the females chased after another female she was pursued by a person identified as Tyler D. Magee, who had a gun, according to information in Magee's criminal complaint. A witness heard a gunshot and learned that a female had been shot, according to police.

Detectives on April 25 filed charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prohibited against Magee, 30, in the incident. Prosecutors withdrew the attempted homicide and a number of other charges as Magee waived felony aggravated assault, a felony weapons charge and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering to court at his Oct. 6 preliminary hearing.

City officials ordered the Super Chicken Lounge closed shortly after the April 30 shooting, just as Erie's nuisance bar task force was beginning to take a closer look at the facility in response to the shootings, for a violation of city zoning rules.

Officials said the space was posted as off-limits after they learned that alcohol was being served in the building. Super Chicken was licensed as an eating and drinking establishment but its operators did not obtain the necessary approval from Erie's Zoning Hearing Board to have a bottle club there, according to the city.

