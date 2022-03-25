Despite work programs, many formerly incarcerated struggle to overcome biases and stereotypes





While serving prison time, some felons can earn credentials through certificate programs and work experience that can prime them for a job once they reenter society. However, new research shows that those prison credentials don't always serve their intended purpose.

The U.S. criminal justice system holds almost 2 million people, spread across state and federal prisons along with local jails, juvenile correction facilities, immigration detention facilities and more. As felons serve their time and eventually reenter society, one of the biggest obstacles they face is finding a job.

Lindsay Sadé, a sociologist at Cornell University, decided to dig into the prison credential dilemma, which encompasses the struggle formerly incarcerated people face in finding work because of criminal stigma, poor education and sparse work histories.

Sadé conducted personal interviews with 50 formerly incarcerated men in Franklin County, Ohio and found despite many of them receiving trade-specific certification or experience while in prison, they either concealed or obscured that experience on their resumes and job applications.

Prison credentials include nondegree programs that the U.S. Department of Education also supports, noting that these programs can improve the chances of getting a job after felons are released-also helping with their recidivism rates.

Despite these programs being developed with good intentions, Sadé's research found prison credentials can have the opposite effect-affirming a person's connection with prison and turning potential employers off.

In her study, Sadé found that employers don't always interpret prison credentials as intended; in some cases, employers even used it as an indicator to screen out formerly incarcerated applicants.

Earning a certificate or completing job training programs in prison can affirm an applicant's incarceration history and their association with prison, triggering biases and negative stereotypes that formerly incarcerated people have tried to counteract by obtaining those very certifications.

Race also places a factor, with Sadé noting that Black men are often perceived as criminal threats, whereas white men get preferential treatment. That can shape an employer's evaluation of which candidates are considered, "redeemable, qualified and deserving of another chance."

Getting a job after serving time is critical to getting back to a normal life, which prompted the federal government to establish the Work Opportunity Tax Credit as a method to incentivize employers to hire ex-prisoners. However, results of that program are weak, with a Brookings Institute report finding after the first full calendar year following their release only 55 percent of former prisoners had any earnings.

Of those that did manage to secure a job, 4 percent earned less than $500, 32 percent earned between $500 and $15,000 and only 20 percent earned more than $15,000.

Sadé's research found many ex-prisoners were well aware of the struggle before them. Participants in her study often considered whether they should even use their earned prison credentials, and if so, how to ensure that they didn't just portray negative qualities that they hoped certification and work experience could counteract.

Sadé identified two overarching strategies that many ex-prisoners employ when looking for a job and considering any prison-related certification of experience they earned. Each varies in use depending on the ex-prisoner's experience with disclosure, job type and offense, interactions with employers, and other applicant qualities that would inhibit or help them elude criminal stereotypes.

"Proactive strategists" are ex-prisoners who chose to fully disclose their criminal records to others, directly confronting and challenging criminal stigma-and they may end up accepting lower paid positions just to demonstrate their skills and abilities in hopes of eventually getting promoted.

The second type of ex-prisoner is an "intermediate strategist," someone that choses to gradually disclose their criminal records and/or be selective about who they share their prison affiliation with. They may conditionally disclose their criminal records during opportune moments, like after or during a phone screen, interview or job offer.

"Proactive and intermediate strategies are risky but may be effective if individuals present as confident, competent, remorseful and possess the social skills to control narratives surround their criminal records," said Sadé.

There isn't a clear-cut solution to the prison credential dilemma, but Sadé believed one practical, short-term solution would be to simply change the name of the institution on prison credentials-eliminating any prison affiliation when it comes certificates and experience gained during serving time.

"All prison credentials could come from educational and vocational organizations outside of prison to ensure it is formally tied to these organizations rather than to the prison itself," said Sadé.

