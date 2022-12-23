Despite progress, Fed remains focused on inflation fight as 2023 rolls in

People shop at a 99 Cents retail store in the Bronx borough of New York City
1
Lindsay Dunsmuir
·3 min read

By Lindsay Dunsmuir

(Reuters) - After a year in which a U.S. inflation surge forced the Federal Reserve to supersize its interest rate hikes, the latest evidence price pressures are now abating will allow for smaller increments in 2023, but any cause for early celebrations remains tempered by a tight labor market that is juicing wage growth.

The latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, released on Friday, bolstered central bank hopes the worst of the torrid spike in inflation is firmly in the rearview mirror.

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge increased 0.1% last month on a month-to-month basis, down from the 0.4% monthly increase in October. It increased 5.5% on a year-to-year basis in November, down from 6.1% in October.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index was up 0.2% in November, down from 0.3% the prior month. It increased 4.7% in the 12 months through November, compared to a 5.0% year-on-year rise in October. But that's still much higher than the Fed's 2% target.

"The equity markets have it wrong in that they think the Fed is going to stop and eventually cut interest rates later in 2023. And, right now, I don't see that happening anytime soon," said Paul Nolte, a portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management.

The second straight month of yearly PCE index declines follows on from the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year in November in another closely watched measure.

The easing of the pace of price increases allows the Fed to start next year on the front foot, although Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned last week that while recent inflation measures are welcome the central bank still needs "substantially more evidence" to feel confident it is on a sustained path down. There are two more key inflation reports before the Fed's next policy meeting that concludes on Feb. 1.

The central bank last Wednesday hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points to a 4.25%-4.50% range, the highest since late 2007. Fed officials expect the rate to rise to between 5.00% and 5.25% next year.

However, investors in futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate remain doubtful the policy rate will get that high. After the release of Friday's data, despite a slight increase in bets for a bigger February hike and higher terminal rate, they were still pricing in a quarter-percentage-point hike at the Fed's next policy meeting and a peak in interest rates at 4.75-5.00%.

FIGHT NOT OVER YET

The Fed is raising borrowing costs to bring down inflation by trying to reduce demand across the economy, relieving what has been intense competition for everything from workers to goods and homes.

While the housing market has been hard hit by higher interest rates and goods inflation has been easing, Fed policymakers remain concerned by the strength of the labor market and the stickiness of service sector and wage inflation.

A still too-tight labor market is helping to underpin the economy by generating solid wage gains, which are contributing to higher consumer spending. The unemployment rate, at 3.7%, has barely risen from a 50-year low of 3.5% as firms continue to compete for a limited supply of workers.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week while the economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter, separate government reports showed on Thursday.

"The Fed is very certain it needs to loosen labor markets to prevent another year of rapid wage growth," said Tim Duy, an economist at SGH Macro Advisors. "If unemployment doesn't start rising soon, the Fed will either take policy rate projections up another leg higher or push back the timeline for cooling the labor market."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

    A City Council Member says the Human Resources Administration doesn't have enough workers to process the paperwork, CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

  • Analysis-Fed's balance sheet drawdown could sunset next year

    The Federal Reserve's ongoing efforts to shrink its balance sheet may end earlier than once thought, even as the U.S. central bank charts a more aggressive path of interest rate rises. Fed watchers reckon it will most likely have to stop in some form its current shedding of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) next year due to rising shortfalls of financial sector liquidity that may already be happening. When it comes to officials' comments on the balance sheet outlook, "it seems like they're oddly silent about this whole thing at the moment," said Derek Tang, economist with forecasting firm LH Meyer.

  • Low weekly jobless claims underscore U.S. labor market tightness; Q3 growth revised up

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to a still-tight labor market, while the economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter. Labor market strength, which also was underscored by some shrinking of unemployment rolls in early December after mostly expanding since October, raises the risk that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates to a higher level and keep them there for a while as it tackles inflation. "The Fed may well need to raise interest rates even higher in 2023 because the economy isn't slowing so upward price pressures may persist."

  • A major storm is moving across the country. Here's what to expect in Rhode Island

    As the storm pulls away on Christmas Eve, the problems won't all pass, since the temperature will probably have plummeted more than 40 degrees.

  • Photo finish 2022: A year of insight and connection

    From Ukraine to the U.S. campaign trail, this collection of favorite Monitor photos of 2022 honors partnerships forged between photographer, subject, and viewer.

  • Predatory offender moving to St. Cloud

    Nathan Christopher Braun, 31, engaged in criminal sexual contact and has a history of assaultive behavior, according to police.

  • Is the stock market open on Monday after Christmas Day?

    The U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Day, because the holiday this year falls on a Sunday.

  • Paris shooting: Three dead and several injured after gunman opens fire

    A 69-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody

  • Peoria police investigating death of juvenile male but say it doesn't appear criminal

    A juvenile male has died, the Peoria Police Department said. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

  • China is likely seeing over a million COVID cases and 5,000 deaths a day, report says. But Beijing's official data is showing 7 deaths so far this week.

    Health data firm Airfinity expects two COVID-19 peaks in China — daily cases may peak at 3.7 million in January and 4.2 million in March 2023.

  • China's health system strained after zero-COVID ends

    STORY: China is scrambling to avert a collapse of its public health system after President Xi Jinping abruptly abandoned the country’s strict zero-COVID measures to stamp out the virus. At a public hospital in Shanghai, one 30-year-old doctor named Nora, who would not give her full name because of the issue’s sensitivity, spoke to Reuters. The situation she describes is of a system straining under the reopening. Nora says patients fight with doctors to access cough medicines and painkillers that are in short supply, that medics are overloaded, that infected staff continue to work because personnel are so scarce. "Especially the doctors working in emergency department and infectious disease department, who have direct contact with COVID patients, they are in short supply. Because many doctors are on leave, the remaining doctors must take over to maintain normalcy in the medical system, the workload is quite heavy. But the requirement from the hospital is this: if you test positive, and experience mild symptoms, you should continue to work." Four hospital workers told Reuters that insufficient planning for the end of zero-COVID has left them to manage a chaotic reopening. And more than a dozen people, from health and policy experts to residents, pointed to the cause being China’s failure to vaccinate the elderly and communicate an exit strategy to the public, as well as excessive focus on eliminating the virus. The people said that Beijing spent big on quarantine and testing facilities over the three years prior, rather than boosting hospitals and training medical staff. China also declined to roll out Western-made mRNA vaccines, which studies show are more effective than its homegrown shots. A recent drive to vaccinate the elderly has not met with instant success; government data shows the rate for adults aged 80 and older who have the booster shot is only 42.3%. Alfred Wu is a public policy expert at the National University of Singapore. "China resisted having mRNA (vaccines) and China did not spend a lot of efforts on vaccinations of old people. Instead, they spend too much effort on PCR. So a lot of observers already point out the cost of PCR almost equal to the cost of vaccination, why not vaccinate old people first? But you can see that China did not do that.” China has only reported a few deaths since the reopening taking the total by Friday to only 5,241 deaths, low by global standards. By Friday, it had reported no deaths for three days straight. Meanwhile, people have been flocking to hospitals and clinics in panic after three years of government propaganda about the dangers of the virus. And Nora, the doctor, says new infections are rising at her Shanghai hospital… though it does not disclose the data publicly. "The hospital doesn’t have a perfect plan to deal with all the problems and the policy is changing every day. How can we make this process smoother? How do we ensure the people, including both COVID positive and negative patients get uninterrupted medical services? The policy is still undergoing adjustment.” State media has defended Beijing’s approach while recasting its messaging, trying to highlight how mild the Omicron variant is. China’s National Health Commision did not respond to requests for comment on how resilient the health system was – or the supply of medical staff; whether there were contingency plans to cope with soaring hospital admissions; or weather strict coronavirus measures had impeded improvements to medical capacity. A health official said Friday in state-backed media that China is expecting a peak in COVID infections within a week.

  • Brazil's Lula promises no deforestation but challenges loom

    When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president of the second most populous country in the western hemisphere Jan. 1, few challenges will be greater than fulfilling his promise to end all deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon by 2030. To understand why, consider the vastly different visions of three daughters from one family of rubber tappers who live on a large reserve in the western state of Acre. The reserve is forest protected in the name of the legendary rubber tapper leader and environmentalist Chico Mendes.

  • 25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon pleads not guilty on criminal charges of sexual assault

    25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon pleads not guilty in front of the Grand Jury on Wednesday after facing criminal charges related to sexual assault allegations.

  • Apple Quietly Rolls Out New Updates That Could Prevent AirTag Stalking

    Although it’s been more than a year and a half since Apple put its little tracking doohickey called AirTags on the market, the product has been repeatedly abused by stalkers as a way of keeping tabs on targets. This week, Apple silently released details on earlier firmware updates to its AirTags that lets users tell if an unknown AirTag is on your person.

  • Years of global supply chain chaos could mean a nearshoring jackpot for the Americas in 2023

    China's status as the factory of the world is diminishing, and Latin America is getting ready to step up.

  • DC Guard almost deployed to Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission

    Officials with the select committee investigating the violence on Jan. 6 released a final 845-report on their findings on Thursday.

  • What Minnesota's most diverse Legislature means for policy

    Minnesota convenes its most diverse Legislature to-date in January, with some of its newest members saying they plan to use their history-making elections to pass policies to protect the minority communities they represent. “It’s really going to change the dynamics of what people expect lawmakers to look like, the way they expect lawmakers to act, and the kind of issues we push to the forefront,” newcomer Leigh Finke, the first transgender person elected to the state's Legislature, said of her diverse incoming class.

  • Ukraine Latest: UN Nuclear Chief Met in Moscow on Safety Zone

    (Bloomberg) -- The US commitment to stand with the government in Kyiv “for as long as it takes” is the best way to “improve the prospects of a just and durable peace” and “to actually advance the prospects for meaningful diplomacy,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in C

  • Gary Wang, the mysterious FTX cofounder, has pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Here's what we know about the key player in the failed crypto empire.

    As well as cofounding FTX, Gary Wang also served as its chief technology officer but reportedly kept a low profile.

  • Proud Boys’ Tarrio testified Jan. 6 assault ‘shocked’ him, despite contrary evidence

    A month before his arrest in Miami this year, the leader of a far-right nationalist organization was questioned by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — but he did not keep his mouth shut like several other witnesses by invoking his constitutional right against self incrimination.