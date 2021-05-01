Despite protest by victim's mom, molester gets agreed sentence

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

May 1—Despite the request of a child sexual assault victim's mother for a longer sentence, a Hartford Superior Court judge on Thursday gave the molester the two-year prison term that both sides in the case had agreed on when he entered his plea bargain in March.

Judge Laura F. Baldini imposed the sentence on Jason Quiles, 40, who has listed an address on Tariff Street in Enfield, for the second-degree sexual assault he had pleaded guilty to.

The mother, whose name is being withheld to protect her daughter's identity, acknowledged in a telephone interview with the Journal Inquirer in March that she had agreed to the plea bargain before Quiles accepted it. But she said she hadn't known at that time that it would lead to Quiles becoming eligible for release from jail immediately after he was sentenced.

The reason for his release eligibility is that he has been in jail, unable to post $175,000 bond, since his arrest on Feb. 20, 2020 — time that will be credited against his sentence. Connecticut prisoners serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half the time, making Quiles eligible for release now.

Statements by the sexual-assault victim and her mother, read by a victim advocate during Thursday's hearing, portrayed the sexual abuse of the girl, which occurred when she was 12, as part of a broader pattern of abuse of her and others by Quiles.

"The man is scary," the girl said in her statement, according to an audio recording of the hearing, which was held via teleconference. She added that the sexual abuse "made me feel like I was disgusting."

Prosecutor David Zagaja said he couldn't disagree with the portrayal of Quiles by the girl and her mother. He also agreed that Quiles deserves a longer sentence.

"He is an abusive, domineering, manipulative person who took advantage of a young child," the prosecutor said.

But Zagaja also said he "considered all the circumstances" when he agreed to the plea bargain — and he asked the judge to impose the agreed-upon sentence.

If the judge had sought to impose a longer sentence, Quiles would have had the right to withdraw his guilty pleas. That could have led to a trial, at which the girl would have been required to testify and undergo cross examination by his public defender, Rashad Glass.

Glass said Quiles has been incarcerated for 14 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Quiles has made good use of his time in jail, studying religion; taking significant steps toward getting his GED, the equivalent of a high-school diploma; and getting not a single disciplinary ticket.

The judge said it is easy for people to believe that the appropriate sanction for a crime is always incarceration.

But she said the prison time, the strict sex-offender probation conditions, and a standing criminal protective order that requires Quiles to stay away from the girl for 20 years will combine to accomplish the objectives of sentencing. Those objectives include punishment, deterring Quiles and others from future crimes, protecting society, and rehabilitation.

Quiles' prison time will be followed by 10 years' probation, with the possibility of up to five more years in prison if he violates release conditions. Those conditions will include having only supervised contact with minors, registering as a sex offender, not using illegal drugs, and undergoing evaluation for problems ranging from substance abuse to anger and taking part in any necessary treatment.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • The most disastrous sales cycle in the world

    Startups constantly talk about being mission-oriented, but it’s hard to take most of those messages seriously when the mission is optimizing cash flow for tax efficiency. ClimateTech has been a huge beneficiary of this trend in general, but one small specialty has caught my eye: disaster response. It’s a category for software services that’s percolated for years with startups here and there, but now a new crop of founders is taking on the challenges of this space with renewed urgency and vigor.

  • Clorox might boost prices in response to rising supply costs

    "We do need to address the cost environment that we're experiencing," Clorox CEO Linda Rendle told CNBC. "We're seeing costs across many inputs rise."

  • Two arrested in death of 15-year-old Columbia girl, with new charges including murder

    Sanaa Amenhotep was a ninth grader at Richland Northeast High School. Police believe they’ve got the person who killed her.

  • Josh Duggar indicted on child pornography charges

    Duggar pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

  • Here’s What It’s Like to Drive McLaren’s 611 HP Street-Legal Racer, the 620R

    Pulling up to the motor club in this one will have everybody envious.

  • Driver who struck a pedestrian in Broward dies after car crashes and flips, police say

    A driver who struck a pedestrian in Miramar and was fleeing from officers has died in a crash on Thursday, police said.

  • Top Republicans Suggest Liz Cheney Could Be Removed from Leadership Role

    GOP leaders have suggested that Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wy.) could be ousted from her House leadership role within a month following her recent criticisms of the Republican party. Cheney, the third-ranking GOP lawmaker in the House and a vocal critic of former President Trump, told the New York Post last week that while she believes Republicans could take back the presidency in 2024, she thinks lawmakers who supported his effort to overturn the 2020 election results should be disqualified from running. “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying,” said Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney. She also called a memo written by Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.) about how the GOP could retain working-class voters “neo-Marxist.” Banks, the leader of the largest conservative caucus in the House, told Axios that Cheney’s comments are “an unwelcome distraction” from the effort to beat the Democrats in the 2022 midterms. “That’s what we got out of Liz Cheney, which doesn’t help us remain focused on that single goal,” he told the outlet. “Her lack of focus on that, while being focused on other things, and proving her point, was an unwelcome distraction.” “The sort of sideline distractions at the GOP retreat will only serve to hold us back from being focused on that nearly unanimous goal we have as a conference,” Banks added. When asked if he believes Cheney will hold onto her leadership role in a month, Banks said, “I don’t know.” “That’s up to her,” he said. “I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning.” Meanwhile, Representative Steve Scalise (R., La.), the No. 2 Republican in the House, told Axios of Cheney, “This idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still.” The Republicans’ comments came after House minority leader Kevin McCarthy similarly criticized Cheney earlier this week. “If you’re sitting here at a retreat that’s focused on policy, focused on the future of making American next-century, and you’re talking about something else, you’re not being productive,” McCarthy said. However, it remains to be seen if this latest round of criticism will stick to Cheney, who has drawn the ire of her Republican colleagues repeatedly since she voted in favor of Trump’s second impeachment. Despite GOP infighting, Cheney received overwhelming support in a secret ballot the House GOP conference conducted in February. The conference voted 145–61 to keep Cheney in her leadership role.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • Police officer dies from COVID-19 just 3 months after retirement

    This week, we're highlighting a police officer, a retired math teacher and a 35-year-old woman whose husband is battling his own illness. Benedetto "Benny" Christiano, who spent 26 years with the Bloomfield Police Department in New Jersey, died three months after his retirement. Christiano is survived by his wife and daughter.

  • Vegas hitting jackpot as pandemic-weary visitors crowd back

    To Mike Anger in Midland, Michigan, a $100 round-trip airline flight and $260 for five nights at a Las Vegas hotel made it too easy to say yes. Las Vegas has been almost elbow-to-elbow lately with pandemic-weary tourists looking for excitement and entertainment, after casinos rose from 35% to 50% occupancy March 15 under state health guidelines. Capacity limits in Las Vegas casinos drop again Saturday — allowing 80% occupancy — while person-to-person distancing goes from 6 feet (1.8 meters) to 3 feet (0.9 meters).

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Counting the costs of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan

    America’s longest war, the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan that started in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, killed tens of thousands of people, dogged four U.S. presidents and ultimately proved unwinnable despite its staggering cost in blood and treasure. This final chapter, with President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, has prompted a reckoning over the war’s lost lives and colossal expenditure. Here’s a look at the spiraling cost of America’s campaign — the bloodshed, wasted funds and future consequences for the war-battered nation teetering on the brink of chaos.

  • Inspection after inspection found problems. How nonprofit Boise nursing home went wrong

    One patient was mistakenly given medications meant for his roommate.

  • Bradley ends with eagle and ties Burns for Innisbrook lead

    Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship. Keegan Bradley got there with one shot. Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green.

  • Patriots fans happy with team's decision to draft QB Mac Jones in 1st round

    There is a lot of excitement in Foxborough after the Pats took a QB with a first-round pick for the first time in head coach Bill Belichick's 21-year tenure.

  • Dr. Jill Biden has 'a podium if she cares to use it'

    Joe Biden clearly realizes how much of a political asset he has in his own First Lady.

  • EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic call for re-opening of skies

    Airlines say travel to Europe and the US is largely risk-free and easing restrictions must not be delayed.

  • Analysts, evaluators rave about Miami Dolphins’ selection of Jaylen Waddle

    Reaction to the Miami Dolphins’ selection of Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft: