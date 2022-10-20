1

Despite Protests And Demands, LA City Council Members Still Not Resigning

Lydia O'Connor
·2 min read

Two Los Angeles City Council members embroiled in an explosive racism scandal are refusing to resign. Dismissing days of protests outside their homes and City Hall and rejecting demands from as high up as President Joe Biden to step down, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo seem to be staying put.

“No, I will not resign because there is a lot of work ahead,” de León told Noticiero Univision Tuesday, which released a partial transcript of the interview.

He was one of four city officials secretly recorded engaging in a conversation that was recorded a year ago but released by The Los Angeles Times earlier this month. The since-resigned Council President Nury Martinez made several racist and crass remarks in it, such as calling the Black son of another council member “parece changuito” or “is like a monkey” ― playing into a racist trope.

Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo, left, and Kevin de León, both Democrats, have been steadfast in their refusals despite immense pressure from the party. (Photo: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo, left, and Kevin de León, both Democrats, have been steadfast in their refusals despite immense pressure from the party. (Photo: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo, left, and Kevin de León, both Democrats, have been steadfast in their refusals despite immense pressure from the party. (Photo: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

When Martinez said that colleague, Mike Bonin, paraded his son around like an “accessory,” de León didn’t push back. Instead, he joined in on the cruel joke,  saying Bonin handled his son the way Martinez carries her Louis Vuitton bag.

In another interview with CBS2 on Tuesday, de León confirmed he would not resign but conceded that he “shouldn’t have made that flippant remark.”

Cedillo, the other council member present for the taped conversation, has not spoken up since issuing an initial apology.

“Clearly, I should have intervened,” he said of his failure to speak up during Martinez’s racist rant. But Cedillo maintained in his apology that he didn’t truly “engage in the conversation” or make racist remarks.

Former leader of the California Senate de León told CBS2 that since the scandal broke, he has not been in touch with Martinez, Cedillo or former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera ― who was also present for the conversation and was the first to resign from his position.

Cedillo and de León, both Democrats, have been steadfast in their refusals despite immense pressure from the party. Everyone from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to Biden has called for them to leave office like Martinez and Herrera. Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O’Farrell removed both of them from all of their committee assignments on Monday, but that has not swayed them.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • 'No, I will not resign': Kevin de León defends himself in TV interview

    L.A. City Councilmember Kevin De León says he won't resign following calls for him to step down after the leak of an audio conversation in which racist and disparaging comments were made.

  • Kevin de León refuses to resign in interview with CBS2

    Councilmember Kevin de León told Tom Wait today In a one-on-one Interview that he is refusing to resign from LA City Council, but rather hopes to work towards repairing relationships that have been damaged in recent weeks.

  • Trump answers questions under oath in writer's defamation lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought by a writer who alleges he raped her in the mid-1990s.

  • Waymo plans to launch driverless taxi service in Los Angeles

    Waymo says it will begin driving autonomously in several Los Angeles neighborhoods in the coming months ahead of a wider launch.

  • Hailey Bieber Just Stepped Out in $1,070 Shearling Prada Slippers

    Rhode skincare mogul Hailey Bieber also wore Balenciaga and The Row for her day out in Los Angeles

  • Anne Hathaway Is a Vision in a Sparkling Backless Evening Gown

    She brought out the Andy Sachs bangs, again.

  • Lam Research stock rises after beat-and-raise quarter, just like ASML

    Lam Research Corp. posted a beat-and-raise quarter in the extended session Wednesday, and reminded analysts that it knows how to handle downturns, while shares rose slightly, adding to gains from the regular session.

  • 'L.A. in Crisis': How to watch the town hall hosted by the L.A. Times and Fox 11

    Tune in Thursday for 'L.A. in Crisis: The Call for Change,' a live town hall hosted by the Los Angeles Times and Fox 11.

  • Why more Venezuelan migrants are trying to reach U.S.

    STORY: Desperate Venezuelan migrants protest at the Mexico border with the U.S.This girl's sign reads, "‘I crossed the jungle and they won't let me see my Dad."She and others like her are stranded after U.S. and Mexican authorities announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico.The move follows an acceleration in the number of Venezuelan migrants trying to reach the U.S.Between October last year and August, more than 150-thousand Venezuelans were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.But what is causing the increase in numbers?[Yeni Briseno, Venezuelan Migrant]“I don’t care if it is here or there, I just want a better life quality for my daughters so they can study. I want to work a lot, I want a job for my husband and to go onwards, have a better life quality. That is all I ask from this country if I’m here. Only God knows why he does things.”Under late President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, Venezuela weathered corruption and inflation.The country has the world's largest oil reserves so it was hit hard when, in 2014, global oil prices tumbled.Living conditions further deteriorated as stringent price controls created widespread shortages.Medicines for conditions from headaches to cancer were unavailable.In 2018, inflation in Venezuela exceeded 1 million percent. [[Why have these new measures been brought in?]]REPORTER: "On the border, why is the border more overwhelmed under your watch, Mr. President?"Biden is facing political pressure to curb the number of illegal crossings.BIDEN: "There are fewer immigrants coming from Central America and from Mexico. This is a totally different circumstance. What is on my watch now is Venezuela...."Venezuelans have been one of the largest groups of migrants involved in such crossings, in part because Washington granted temporary protection status in 2021 to those who were on U.S. soil.On top of this, the U.S. broke down diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019,making it harder for the U.S. to deport Venezuelans than other nationalities.Separately, the U.S. has said it will allow up to 24,000 people from Venezuela to apply for humanitarian entry, but they must come by AIR.Other requirements include having a U.S.-based supporter and holding a valid passport.So what of those left at the Mexico border?The UN has sounded a warning that shelters are being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay.Some of them may return to Venezuela, while others could settle down in different Latin American countries,Many migrants, however, remain determined to reach the U.S. border.[Darwin Pinero, Venezuelan migrant]“We just want to reach our destination. These people here will not stop until they reach their goal to achieve a dream that all of us who are walking want to attain. If we need to walk all day and night until we reach the end, we will do it.”

  • Anti-racism protestors rally outside LA City Hall

    STORY: The protesters, who carried banners and chanted slogans calling for the council members resignations, marched around City Hall, as the council met remotely to vote in a new president."We are here to say that Kevin de Leon and Gill Cedillo must step down now. We don't have any room for blatant anti-black racists on L.A. City Council," said Melina Abdullah, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles, as she addressed the protesters."And every other city council member that is meeting with them is, co-conspiring with them and locking community out. They are just as guilty," she said.Former President Nury Martinez had stepped down after she was heard on a leaked phone call, making remarks that were deemed racist towards Black people. The Democratic city council members, de Leon and Gil Cedillo, who were part of the recorded discussion, have defied calls to resign.

  • Rihanna Announces New Activewear Line, Savage X Fenty Sport

    The collection is described as "sexy, functional fashion."

  • Fed may need to push policy rate above 4.75% -Kashkari

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve may need to push its benchmark policy rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday. "I've said publicly that I could easily see us getting into the mid-4%s early next year," Kashkari said at a panel at the Women Corporate Directors, Minnesota Chapter, in Minneapolis. Most Fed policymakers expect to need to raise the policy rate, now at 3%-3.25%, to 4.5%-5% by early next year, based on projections published last month and comments made publicly since then.

  • Venezuelan migrants removed under new Biden move feel betrayed by Mexico, US

    Venezuelan migrants are saying they have been betrayed by both the U.S. and Mexico after they were removed and given a 15-day deadline to apply for a visa or leave.

  • New York governor signs bill expanding assistance for LGBTQ seniors

    Access to physical and mental health care, free or discounted meal deliveries, caregivers and other forms of support are now easier for LGBTQ seniors in New Yor

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning in schools, day cares prompt reviews of state laws

    At least 10 states do not require schools or day cares to have carbon monoxide detectors.

  • Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border

    Arizona has refused the federal government's demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won't do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier instead. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, saying “the containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided.” A regional spokeswoman for the Bureau of Reclamation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Arizona’s refusal in the most recent flap between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over immigration policies.

  • When should you put up your Christmas tree and decorations?

    Here's when we should be decorating for Christmas and why we do so - plus the common date to take everything down.

  • Trump questioned in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit. What we know about the case.

    Author E. Jean Carroll is getting a sworn deposition from Donald Trump in her defamation lawsuit against the former president.

  • Tennessee’s bowl projections following Alabama win, 6-0 start

    A look at Tennessee's bowl projections following Alabama win and 6-0 start.

  • US Alleges 5 Russian Nationals Used Crypto as Part of Sanctions Evasion, Smuggling Scheme

    Federal prosecutors alleged that five Russian nationals laundered "millions of dollars" worth of unnamed cryptocurrency as part of a scheme to smuggle military technology and oil.