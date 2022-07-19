Despite recent gains, Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) insiders are still down AU$19k after purchasing last year

Insiders who bought AU$82k worth of Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 15% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$19k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bigtincan Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

David Keane bought 101.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.82. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Bigtincan Holdings insiders have about 1.2% of the stock, worth approximately AU$4.1m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bigtincan Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Bigtincan Holdings stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bigtincan Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bigtincan Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

