Despite recent gains, Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) insiders are still down AU$19k after purchasing last year

Insiders who bought AU$82k worth of Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 15% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$19k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Bigtincan Holdings

Bigtincan Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

David Keane bought 101.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.82. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Bigtincan Holdings insiders have about 1.2% of the stock, worth approximately AU$4.1m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bigtincan Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Bigtincan Holdings stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bigtincan Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bigtincan Holdings.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here