Despite recent gains, Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) insiders are still down AU$232k after purchasing last year

Insiders who purchased AU$552k worth of Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 19% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$232k but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ecofibre Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, MD & Director Eric Wang bought AU$435k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.43 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.25). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Ecofibre insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ecofibre insiders own 54% of the company, currently worth about AU$45m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ecofibre Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Ecofibre insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Ecofibre insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Ecofibre (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

