Despite recent gains, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) insiders are still down US$170k after purchasing last year

Insiders who bought US$296k worth of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 11% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$170k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Olaplex Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Eric Tiziani for US$296k worth of shares, at about US$14.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.30). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Eric Tiziani.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Olaplex Holdings insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Olaplex Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Olaplex Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Olaplex Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Olaplex Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

