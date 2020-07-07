Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Florida, state orders public schools to reopen in August

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Monday ordered public schools to reopen in August and offer “the full panoply of services” to students and families.

As COVID-19 outbreaks spike in Florida, Corcoran’s mandate said that extending school closures can impede students’ educational success and prevent parents and guardians from returning to work.

“There is a need to open schools fully to ensure the quality and continuity of the educational process, the comprehensive well-being of students and families and a return to Florida hitting its full economic stride,” the order states.

Under the emergency order, all public schools will be required to reopen in August for at least five days a week and to provide the full array of services required by law, including in-person instruction and services for students with special needs.

“Required services must be provided to students from low-income families, students of migrant workers, students who are homeless, students with disabilities, students in foster care, students who are English-language learners, and other vulnerable populations,” the order says.

It’s unclear how the top-down order will affect Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ reopening plan, as the school district already aims to begin the new school year Aug. 24 in the schoolhouse for some students with mandated masks and social distancing.

Its phased-in reopening plan, which the Miami-Dade School Board unanimously approved last week, calls for a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses, with parents answering surveys, beginning this week, to indicate whether they want their child to be taught in school, through online courses or a mixture of both.

The state order allows students to continue with distance learning, but the order requires school districts to report the projected percentage of students who will continue with distance learning.

“The Commissioner’s Executive Order on the reopening of schools is fair and measured, as it allows for different instructional models, traditional schoolhouse as well as other innovative options; and guarantees fiscal stability during a highly-unpredictable time, the first quarter of the year,” Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade Schools superintendent, said in a statement late Monday night. “The order appears to fully align with M-DCPS’ recently approved tentative reopening plan, which prioritizes parental choice, and it also places strong consideration on local health conditions at the time of opening.”

Corcoran’s order instructs school districts to follow the advice of state and local health officials as well as executive orders issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In last week’s School Board meeting, Carvalho said the school reopening plan would be contingent on the county transitioning to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan by Aug. 24, the first day of classes.

On Monday, however, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that in-person dining at Miami-Dade restaurants is being halted and gyms must shut down again this week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county. The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 1,981 additional confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and eight new deaths. The county now has 48,992 confirmed cases and 1,051 deaths, the highest numbers in the state.

The Republican governor and Corcoran, a former Florida House speaker, have been determined to reopen public schools at full capacity next month, even as state health officials have reported a minimum of 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in each of the last 13 days.

On Saturday, Florida added 11,458 cases, a single-day record of new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the statewide total of cases topped 206,000, more than doubling over the past two weeks.

Teachers are concerned about their safety, according to Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram.

“It’s clear in communications with our members that educators are scared. They don’t trust politicians to make sure things are safe — rightly so, with the record-breaking number of cases being reported,” Ingram told the News Service of Florida in an email Monday. “The governor is trying to brush that off.”

Ingram, who heads the state’s top teachers’ union, said students and school employees “need to be at the center of our conversations about reopening schools.”