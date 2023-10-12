Despite roadblocks, Congress is one step closer to getting a new Speaker of the House

TechCrunch

When Vodafone and Hutchison-owned Three in the U.K. announced their plan to merge in a non-cash deal to create a $19 billion mega mobile operator in June of this year, we noted that it would likely face a sizeable regulatory hurdle. The next chapter in that story opened today: The country's Competition and Markets Authority, its main antitrust regulator, said that it was taking the first steps toward an investigation into the deal. The combined business will have roughly 28 million subscribers — as of this summer's announcement, Vodafone has nearly 18 million and Three had just over 10 million — and would be worth some £15 billion (nearly $19 billion at today’s rates).