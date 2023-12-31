Despite rumors, Gypsy Rose Blanchard isn’t at Arrowhead for Chiefs’ New Years game

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has returned to Louisiana following her release from a Missouri prison Thursday after serving eight years for her role in her abusive mother’s murder.

While it was rumored that Blanchard planned to attend the Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve after her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center, she posted a TikTok Sunday morning, confirming that she was home in Louisiana, where her husband and his family live.

She also posted a selfie to Instagram earlier in the day, sporting a New Orleans Saints jersey.

In the video, Blanchard also thanked her supporters on social media, many of whom had rooted for her after learning that her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard had reportedly medically abused her for years before she was killed.

TMZ reported Gypsy Rose wanted to attend the Chiefs game in hopes of meeting Taylor Swift, who has become a regular at Arrowhead Stadium since she and tight-end Travis Kelce made their relationship public.

She reportedly told TMZ that Swift’s music, specifically her single “Eyes Open,” helped her cope with trauma from her childhood. Gypsy Rose also reportedly told the outlet that she would use commissary money in prison to purchase all of Swift’s albums.

Growing up, Gypsy Rose’s mom allegedly lied to doctors, friends, family and her daughter, saying her daughter had muscular dystrophy and leukemia, among other illnesses. Dee Dee forced Gypsy Rose to use a wheelchair, eat through a feeding tube and endure painful and unnecessary surgeries, including the removal of her salivary glands.

The ruse had financial rewards for Dee Dee Blanchard. She and Gypsy Rose met Miranda Lambert, were sent on paid trips to Disney World and received an accessible home near Springfield through Habitat for Humanity.

As her mother’s abuse escalated and became more physical, Gypsy Rose plotted with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill Dee Dee. In June 2015, he entered their home and stabbed Dee Dee 17 times, while Gypsy Rose hid in the bathroom, covering her ears.

The couple fled to Godejohn’s home in Big Bend, Wisconsin, but were arrested in a police raid that month.

Godejohn continues to serve a life sentence after he was convicted of first-degree murder.

Since then, Gypsy Rose met and married Ryan Anderson, a Louisiana teacher, while she was in prison. She shared a photo of the pair kissing after her release.