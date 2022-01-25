Despite shrinking by AU$220m in the past week, Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shareholders are still up 67% over 1 year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) share price is 67% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 4.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 45% lower than it was three years ago.

Although Whitehaven Coal has shed AU$220m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months Whitehaven Coal went from profitable to unprofitable. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

Whitehaven Coal's revenue actually dropped 9.4% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Whitehaven Coal will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Whitehaven Coal shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 67% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Whitehaven Coal better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Whitehaven Coal you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

