Despite shrinking by AU$31m in the past week, iCandy Interactive (ASX:ICI) shareholders are still up 43% over 5 years

iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 58% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 43% is below the market return of 55%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

iCandy Interactive isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years iCandy Interactive saw its revenue grow at 12% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. While the share price has beat the market, compounding at 7% yearly, over five years, there's certainly some potential that the market hasn't fully considered the growth track record. The key question is whether revenue growth will slow down, and if so, how quickly. Lack of earnings means you have to project further into the future justify the valuation on the basis of future free cash flow.

iCandy Interactive shareholders are down 15% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with iCandy Interactive (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

