Despite shrinking by AU$84m in the past week, Event Hospitality & Entertainment (ASX:EVT) shareholders are still up 12% over 1 year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (ASX:EVT) share price is up 12% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 11% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Looking back further, the share price is 12% higher than it was three years ago.

In light of the stock dropping 3.6% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 27% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Event Hospitality & Entertainment has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Event Hospitality & Entertainment shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Event Hospitality & Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Event Hospitality & Entertainment has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

