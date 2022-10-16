Despite shrinking by CN¥49m in the past week, Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) shareholders are still up 12% over 3 years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 12% in three years isn't amazing.

Although Puyi has shed CN¥49m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

View our latest analysis for Puyi

Puyi isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Puyi saw its revenue grow at 8.0% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The market doesn't seem too pleased with the revenue growth rate, given the modest 4% annual share price gain over three years. A closer look at the revenue and profit trends could uncover help us understand if the company will be profitable in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Take a more thorough look at Puyi's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Puyi rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.5% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 4% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Puyi , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here