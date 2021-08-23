Despite shrinking by US$1.1b in the past week, South32 (ASX:S32) shareholders are still up 65% over 5 years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the South32 Limited (ASX:S32) share price is 39% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. It's fair to say the stock has continued its long term trend in the last year, over which it has risen 25%.

In light of the stock dropping 7.6% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

Check out our latest analysis for South32

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, South32 moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that South32 has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of South32, it has a TSR of 65% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

South32 shareholders have received returns of 26% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 11% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand South32 better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - South32 has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal v. Arsenal

    Reece James picks out Romelu Lukaku for a tap-in to begin his second chapter at Chelsea in storybook fashion with an opening goal against Arsenal.

  • Report: Warriors, Nets interested in free agent Paul Millsap

    The veteran power forward is still available.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Cannabis Stocks That Just Might Triple by 2023

    Marijuana is seen as one of the biggest growth markets around, even if many of its leading stocks have fallen far short of expectations. Once the cannabis industry finally does take off we may see all boats lifted by the rising tide, but Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) may have already tripled in value by then. Alex Carchidi (Planet 13 Holdings): If you've ever visited the Las Vegas Strip, you've probably seen or even experienced Planet 13's flagship cannabis superstore, where more than a million tourists flocked to buy marijuana in 2019.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Dividend investing is something that must be done with care and great deliberation. […]

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • Three Things That Tell Me Lordstown Motors Is in Deep Trouble

    With the founder gone, those left behind are scrambling to turn what's left into a real business.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • This Growth Stock Could Triple by 2026

    After that massive run, it's natural to wonder how much higher Sea can rise. Sea Limited operates across seven countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, an area with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. More specifically, Sea is a holding company that owns three distinct businesses, each of which hits on a major secular trend.

  • 3 Retail Stocks With Juicy Dividends You Can Buy Right Now

    Investors win big with stocks that offer potential for capital appreciation and tempting shareholder payouts.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

    It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1 trillion. Thanks to the booming stock market over the last couple of years, though, there are now five companies with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as one company that might not be too far away from joining the group of tech giants with massive market caps.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.