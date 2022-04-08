Despite shrinking by US$1.4b in the past week, ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shareholders are still up 17% over 1 year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) share price is 17% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.1% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow ZoomInfo Technologies for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

In light of the stock dropping 5.8% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Given that ZoomInfo Technologies only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

ZoomInfo Technologies grew its revenue by 57% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The solid 17% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate ZoomInfo Technologies in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on ZoomInfo Technologies

It's nice to see that ZoomInfo Technologies shareholders have gained 17% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 7.2% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that ZoomInfo Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

